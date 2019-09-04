Although she hoped to play in the Atlanta Dream’s season finale, Angel McCoughtry’s troublesome knee won’t allow it.
The WNBA All-Star was advised by doctors that she has not met the criteria to participate in game action until her knee, which she injured late last season, get stronger. She has missed this season as her team has struggled to a 7-25 record.
With the goal of long-term health and a return to competitive basketball the greatest priority, the Dream medical team and coaches wanted to avoid any potential setbacks, according to a team release.
“I am a competitor and I truly miss the game,” McCoughtry said in a statement. “I attempted to return this season but unfortunately I have not yet been cleared, and have been advised not to jeopardize any remaining years I have left to play professional basketball.”
In lieu of live action, McCoughtry will wear her uniform and participate in a ceremonial aspect of the season finale, a 4 p.m. start on Sunday.
“We agree that it is best to limit any full-contact basketball for Angel in an effort to minimize the chance of injury.” Dream general manager Chris Sienko said in a release.