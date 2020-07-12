The Atlanta Dream have signed free agent Erica McCall after the team was issued an emergency medical hardship exception for having fewer than 10 active players, the team announced on Sunday.
A 6-2 forward out of Stanford, McCall previously played three seasons with Indiana after the Fever selected her with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft. Over three seasons, she averaged 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 79 games.
She will travel to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and take part in mandatory quarantine protocol before joining the Dream for training camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.