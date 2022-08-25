Atlanta Dream Media Day

Rhyne Howard (10) of the Atlanta Dream poses for a portrait during Media Day on May 2, 2022 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park.

 Rob Foldy/Getty Images/WNBA

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named the 2022 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year, the WNBA announced Thursday. She is the second player to win the award with the Dream, joining Angel McCoughtry (2009).

Howard received 53 votes from a national panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters. Washington Mystics center/forward Shakira Austin received two votes and Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith received one vote.

