There are many unknowns when it comes to how the WNBA season will play out when it begins in late July in “the bubble.”
Many teams, including the Atlanta Dream, have already faced unexpected problems and there are sure to be more surprises once the teams arrive in Florida.
Head coach of the Dream Nicki Collen said in a Zoom press conference on Sunday that to be successful she and the team are going to have to focus on what they can control.
“It's a year where we have to get uncomfortable and be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Collen said. “Maybe it means taking the approach that it's about us continuing to get better at what we do, rather than always being consumed with what we're going to take away from our opponents.”
One of the problems that the Dream, not unlike other teams, has struggled with is roster retention. Before signing former Indiana Fever forward Erica McCall on Sunday, the team was issued an emergency medical hardship exception for having less than 10 players on their active roster.
As a result of veterans opting out of the 2020 season, Atlanta is made up of mostly newcomers, including rookies Chennedy Carter, Jaylyn Agnew and Brittany Brewer. Because of this, patience and flexibility are going to be keys when the 22-game season starts on July 26.
“When you're going to play 10 games in 19 days, you have to keep figuring out a way with a young team to just get a little better every day," Collen said. "We say it all the time it's so cliché, but it's true that you have to trust the process and with Renee (Montgomery) opting out I knew right away that Chennedy is going to be someone that we've got to rely on. She does a lot of incredible things, but she's going to make a lot of mistakes as a rookie and so we're going to have to learn to live with her mistakes and teach her to play through them. I think there's going to be a lot of things that are a little different for us.”
Although fresh out of college, the rookies are not walking into the season blind. Brewer said that she is “soaking up” everything that the WNBA veterans, like Shekinna Stricklen, have been teaching her.
“(Stricklen) has great experience and I'm literally looking to learn anything she offers me," Brewer said. "The rest and recovery, confidence on court, pace, anything like that and she's already helped out a lot.”
Stricklen, although a new name on the Dream’s roster, has spent eight years in the WNBA and took a trip to the finals last season with Connecticut Sun.
