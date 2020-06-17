Fans will be able to watch the Atlanta Dream tipoff from safe inside their homes sometime next month.
The WNBA announced a plan this week to have teams arrive at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in early July for training camp followed by a 22-game regular season a few weeks later. Each of the league’s 12 teams will call the boarding school’s campus home for training camp, all games and housing for the 2020 season.
Nicki Collen, head coach of the Dream, discussed the challenges and advantages of the revised season in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
“We talked about playing three days a week and we certainly at times play more than that,” she said. “I think there are advantages to not traveling. You don't have knee swelling on airplanes and things like that, in play. So, from a load management perspective, there are advantages to this.”
Collen also made it clear that there are many unknowns that will have to be figured out upon arrival in Florida.
“I'm not sure I've ever coached a game in front of no fans, so, don't know what the challenge is for that," Collen said. "I think that there are going to be challenges going on in practice like time and space and learning to share better."
Back in May, every team was required to cut its roster down to include just 12 players, all of which will now be paid 100 percent of their salaries. Only four athletes from the 2019 season remain on the shortened Dream roster, meaning that eight are new additions, two of which are newly drafted.
Chris Sienko, Atlanta's president and general manager, said Wednesday that the coaches have made an effort to help the team bond virtually by hosting Zoom calls.
“You just look at teams that are successful, they have that camaraderie that you have to build," Sienko said. "But, you don't really have the ability to do that while social distancing so we're doing everything we can now to get the right mentality before arriving at IMG to make sure that we're ready to go.”
Collen mentioned she has spoken with the returners more than the newcomers, but she knows the team is made of players who want to play and who view this season as an opportunity, which is exactly what she wants.
“It's not a normal season, but to me like, 'Why can’t it be the beginning of something special?” she said.
The coach is eager to get back on the court, too.
“I've loved this game of basketball since the sixth grade, and so the opportunity to get back on the court and do what I love to do, to do it with a group of players that you know have worked hard in the offseason is exciting,” Collen said.
