The Atlanta Dream announced Tuesday that Juneteenth will be designated an official paid company holiday. The organization will join a growing list of companies across Atlanta and the country recognizing and honoring the African American experience.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This was more than two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery on January 1, 1863.
“This universal acknowledgement of Juneteenth is long overdue, especially here in Atlanta,” Dream president and general manager Chris Sienko said. “As a first mover in the WNBA, it is our obligation to recognize the sanctity and significance of this day for our diverse community.”
The Dream franchise is named after Dr. Martin Luther King’s preeminent message on freedom and equality.
