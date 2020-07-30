PALMETTO, Fla. — The Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the Atlanta Dream over the final three quarters Wednesday night for a 100-70 victory.
Elizabeth Williams led the Dream with 16 points, Blake Dietrick scored a career-high 13, Chennedy Carter had 11 points and Shekinna Stricklen scored 10. Rookie Brittany Brewer saw the first action of her WNBA career and blocked four shots.
