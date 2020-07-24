Atlanta Dream center Kalani Brown tested positive for the COVID-19 virus during the initial quarantine period after the team traveled to Florida, the team announced Friday.
Brown is in self-isolation off of the IMG Academy property under the care of physicians. She will miss the start of the 2020 season.
“On Thursday, July 9th, I tested positive for COVID-19, four days after arriving at IMG and while in quarantine in preparation to play this WNBA season,” Brown said in a Dream release. “While I am feeling better now, my symptoms have been challenging, ranging from headache, to sore throat, chills/shivers, body aches, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulties with taste, and shortness of breath.
“I am still quarantined and unfortunately will be missing the start of season as I continue to fight this virus and hopefully fully recover. I am really looking forward to my first season with the Atlanta Dream, and cannot wait to join my teammates on the court once my health allows me to.”
The team said Brown will rejoin the active roster when it is safe for her to do so.
