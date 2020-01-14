SunTrust Park, the short-lived name of the Atlanta Braves’ home ballpark, got its replacement Tuesday morning.
The three-year-old stadium in Cobb County was introduced as Truist Park during a joint press conference between the Major League Baseball club and Truist, the bank which owns sponsorship rights on the venue. The name change was necessitated by Atlanta-based SunTrust’s merger with North Carolina-based BB&T to create a new bank Truist. The bank inherited a naming rights deal, negotiated by SunTrust, with 22 years remaining.
SunTrust Park debuted in 2017 after moving from the organization’s longtime home in the City of Atlanta.
“This is all about the rebranding of this ballpark and that’s not an endeavor that we take lightly,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said. “It is something that is going to endure for the next 20-plus years.”
Truist released new branding Monday that features what it calls Truist Purple, a combination of BB&T burgundy and SunTrust blue. Its new logo features two letter Ts on their side.
The Braves' home opener at Truist Park is April 3 against the Marlins. The park also is slated to host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.
Seriously did they actually pay someone to come up with the name for the bank and the new ballpark name? Two day news cycle to annouce the breaking news of the ballpark WTH ?
