The Atlanta Braves unveiled the promotional schedule for the 2023 baseball season on Tuesday.
Highlights include a Fred McGriff "Hall of Fame" Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines on August 1, commemorating his upcoming induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, an OutKast Bobblehead featuring Big Boi and André 3000 on May 25, an A.J. Minter "Cowboy" Bobblehead presented by Xfinity on September 26, and a three-part chain series on May 10, June 27, and July 18.
The Braves home opener is slated for Thursday, April 6, against the San Diego Padres. To celebrate that the Braves are back, all game attendees on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 will receive 2023 season magnetic schedules presented by Georgia Power.
The 2023 promotional schedule is the most robust in Braves history, featuring more than 20 gate giveaways. A "Ron Gant Press Box Fire" Bobblehead presented by Xfinity will recreate the iconic 1994 photo of Ron Gant in front of the fire at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. On August 22, the Braves will recognize the 2022 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II with a bobblehead presented by Northside Hospital. Fans voted on Twitter for the 2022 Ronald Acuña Jr. "Bat Flip" Bobblehead as the "Best Of" Bobblehead together with Truist on September 19.
Kids-only gate giveaway items will be available for every Sunday home game for children ages 14 and under. The team also has several specialty ticket packages, including the Braves Country 5k on June 10, a Deaf Awareness Ticket Package that includes a one-of-a-kind Atlanta Braves hat with ATL spelled out in American Sign Language (ASL) on April 23, and an HBCU Ticket Package together with Truist that features an exclusive Atlanta Braves Majorette Bobblehead on August 23. Fans can also showcase their school pride with College Ticket Packages throughout the season.
Every weekend at Truist Park throughout the regular season, fans will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery, Alumni Sundays presented by Hyundai, and Kids Run the Bases presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta every Sunday.
The full promotional schedule is below and can also be found online at www.braves.com/promotions.
2023 Promotional Schedule
April 6
Home Opener
Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power
April 7
Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power
April 9
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 1 “B’Rush” Bobblehead built by The Home Depot
April 11
BLOOPER Bobblebody Giveaway together with Truist
April 21
Jackie Robinson Day
April 22
Girls Night Out*
April 23
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Michael Harris II “Money Mike” Piggy Bank Deaf Awareness*
April 25
Matt Olson “Hometown” Bobblehead Series Part 1 Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola
April 26
Co-branded NAPA Cap Giveaway presented by NAPA
May 7
Breast Cancer Awareness Day presented by WellStar and Kroger
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Sunglasses
May 9
Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Ticket Package*
May 10
Ozzie Albies “OA” Chain Giveaway
May 19
Star Wars Ticket Package*
May 20
Armed Forces Day presented by T-Mobile Military Appreciation*
May 21
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 2 “Phil the Bucket” Bobblehead built by The Home Depot
College Ticket Package: Auburn*
May 22
Kyle Wright “Hometown” Bobblehead Series Part 2 Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola
May 23
College Ticket Package: University of Florida*
May 25
OutKast Bobblehead Giveaway
May 28
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – BLOOPER Beach Towel Greek Night*
June 6
Lou Gehrig Day
Co-branded MLB Network Cap Giveaway
June 7
Austin Riley “Hometown” Bobblehead Series Part 3 Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola
June 8
College Ticket Package: University of Georgia*
June 9
Play Ball Weekend
June 10
Play Ball Weekend
Braves Country 5K*
June 11
Play Ball Weekend
Kids Club Day
June 15
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Choice of a Braves Arm Sleeve OR Softball Bow Pride Night*
June 17
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Night
June 18
Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by Northside Hospital
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Picture Frame
Father’s Day Catch on the Field* (sold out)
June 26
A-List Appreciation Week
College Ticket Package: University of Alabama*
June 27
A-List Appreciation Week
Ronald Acuña Jr. “13” Chain Giveaway
June 28
A-List Appreciation Week
June 30
Summer Camp Day*
A-List Appreciation Week
July 1
A-List Appreciation Week
July 2
A-List Appreciation Week
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 3 “Hammerin’ Hank” Bobblehead built by The Home Depot
July 15
Georgia Tribes Night
July 16
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Lunchbox
July 18
Spencer Strider “Peace Sign” Chain Giveaway
College Ticket Package: University of Tennessee*
July 19
Ron Gant ’94 Press Box Fire Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Xfinity
July 20
For King + Country Postgame Concert presented by Chick-fil-A and Field Pass*
Summer Camp Day*
July 28
Hank Aaron Week (Will be celebrated in the Community during the week and in the ballpark this day)
July 30
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – The Home Depot Tool Series Part 4 “Two Bit” Bobblehead built by The Home Depot
College Ticket Package: Georgia Southern University*
BLOOPER’s Brunch* (sold out)
July 31
TOPPS Baseball Card Pack Giveaway
August 1
Fred McGriff “Hall of Fame” Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Delta Air Lines
August 14
College Ticket Package: Florida State University*
August 15
College Ticket Package: Kennesaw State University*
August 18
Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer
August 19
Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer
August 20
Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – BLOOPER Soft Squishy Plush
College Ticket Package: Clemson University*
August 21
College Ticket Package: Georgia State University*
August 22
Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II Bobblehead presented by Northside Hospital
August 23
HBCU Night together with Truist*
September 7
Michael Harris II “Money Mike” Headband Giveaway
College Ticket Package: Georgia Tech*
September 10
Childhood Cancer Awareness Day
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Arm Sleeve
September 18
Dobbins Air Reserve Base Day (U.S. Air Force Birthday) presented by T-Mobile
September 19
Roberto Clemente Day
“Best of” Ronald Acuña Jr. Bat Flip Bobblehead together with Truist
College Ticket Package: University of South Carolina*
September 26
A.J. Minter “Cowboy” Bobblehead presented by Xfinity
September 28
Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power
September 29
Spencer Strider Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines
*Specialty Ticket Package
Recommended for you
Each decade and each year within them bear out their own unique weather events. Stacker consulted historical, climatologic, and other news sources to find the most notable weather events each year since the Great Depression. Click for more.Notable weather events from the year you were born
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.