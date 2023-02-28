FqD_TikXsAQNiOd.jpeg

Outkast Bobblehead

 Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves unveiled the promotional schedule for the 2023 baseball season on Tuesday.

Highlights include a Fred McGriff "Hall of Fame" Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines on August 1, commemorating his upcoming induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, an OutKast Bobblehead featuring Big Boi and André 3000 on May 25, an A.J. Minter "Cowboy" Bobblehead presented by Xfinity on September 26, and a three-part chain series on May 10, June 27, and July 18.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.