Aug 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball released their schedules for the 2022 season on Wednesday, which will have the Braves open the year with a six-game road trip to Miami and New York before returning home to start Truist Park’s sixth season with a four-game set against Cincinnati.
The Braves are set to begin the 2022 season on Thursday, March 31, with a four-game series at loanDepot Park in Miami. It will be the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Braves have opened on the road. After two games at Citi Field against the Mets and a scheduled day off, the Braves are set to play their home opener on Thursday, April 7 vs. Cincinnati. The Braves’ first homestand of the season will continue with three more games against the Reds and a three-game set against Washington.
After opening their home schedule with a weekend series against the Reds, the Braves will also play host to key weekend match-ups with the San Diego Padres (May 13-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (June 24-26).
The Braves will play 15 of their final 24 games away from Truist Park, but will end the season for the second consecutive year at home with a three-game set against the New York Mets (September 30-October 2).
The Braves will continue their interleague rivalry with Boston in 2022, playing host to the Red Sox, May 10-11, and traveling to Fenway Park, August 9-10. Atlanta will also match up with the American League West in 2022, playing a pair of two-game series against Oakland (home on June 7-8, at RingCentral Coliseum, September 6-7). They will also play host to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24 in each club’s first series out of the All-Star Break. The rest of the Braves’ interleague schedule features series with Houston, Texas and Seattle.
A finalized schedule with complete start times will be released later, along with the team’s promotional schedule. The schedule is subject to change.
