MLB: New York Mets at Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits a double against the New York Mets during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on Sept. 25, 2022.

 Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics on Monday as part of a three-team trade that included the Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta traded left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Piña, right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok and right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas to Oakland, while catcher William Contreras and right-handed pitcher Justin Yeager headed to Milwaukee. Oakland also acquired outfielder Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee, while the Brewers received right-hander Joel Payamps from the A’s.

