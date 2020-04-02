The Atlanta Braves announced a virtual At Home Opener scheduled for Friday to connect with fans while baseball is shut down from the coronavirus.
The 90-minute event is Friday, beginning at 5:30 p.m., with a lineup of content hosted by Braves in-game emcee Mark Owens. The program will run across most Braves social platforms (Braves YouTube, Facebook and Los Bravos Facebook).
Among the programming planned are interviews with Freddie Freeman, Brian Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos, as well as messages from other Braves players. The national anthem will be performed by Timothy Miller, and will be followed by fan-favorite events like The Home Depot Tool Race, RaceTrac’s Beat the Freeze and more.
The programming leads up to Fox Sports South's airing of the 2019 Braves home opener against the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m.
