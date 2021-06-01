The Atlanta Braves will celebrate Lou Gehrig, the Hall of Famer who inspired the ongoing movement to end Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), on Wednesday, June 2 during their matchup with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.
The focus of Lou Gehrig Day will be on remembering the legacy of Gehrig and all those lost to the disease that bears his name, raising awareness and funds for research of ALS, and celebrating the groups and individuals who have led the pursuit for a cure. June 2 was specifically chosen as the date for Lou Gehrig Day as it marks when Gehrig became the Yankees starting first baseman, thus cementing the start of his incredible streak of consecutive games played, as well as the day he passed from complications of ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
To help raise awareness and funds for ALS research and family resources, the Atlanta Braves will launch a charity auction in-game and online for fans to bid on a limited-edition Lou Gehrig framed print from Art of Words and MLB authenticated autographed memorabilia. The Braves will also offer a specialty ticket package on June 2 where $4 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the ALS Association Georgia Chapter. To access the charity auction and the ticket offer, fans can visit Braves.com/ALS. Additionally, the Braves will donate the 50/50 Raffle proceeds from their June 2 game to the ALS Association Georgia Chapter.
In honor of Lou Gehrig Day, Atlanta Braves have invited Andra Terry, a Braves gameday employee who has been battling ALS since 2008, and his family to attend the Atlanta Braves game on Wednesday vs. the Washington Nationals. Terry is an Atlanta native and is in his 18th season as a gameday employee. He currently works as a fan greeter with his daughter, Andraya.
In addition, every player, manager, coach, umpire and on-field personnel will wear a commemorative sleeve patch. The Lou Gehrig Day logo, which commemorates the inaugural celebration of the League-wide initiative, will be included on base jewels and on official dugout lineup cards. Fans attending the June 2 game are encouraged to wear red, the official color of the ALS Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.