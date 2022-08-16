Jul 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II reacts after the Braves defeated the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Jul 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Michael Harris II to an eight-year contract worth $72 million that runs through the 2030 season, the team announced Tuesday night.
The deal includes a $15 million club option for 2031 with a $5 million buyout and a $20 million club option for 2032 with a $5 million buyout. Harris, a Stockbridge native, will make $5 million per season for 2023-2024, $8 million per season for 2025-2026, $9 million in 2027, $10 million per season in 2028-2029 and $12 million in 2030. The deal will be worth $102 million over 10 years if both options are exercised.
Harris, 21, is hitting .287 with 12 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 39 RBIs in 71 games this season. The 6-foot, 195-pounder made his major league debut on May 28 and is the youngest player in the majors, yet leads all qualified rookies with a .825 OPS this season.
Harris won the National League Rookie of the Month for June after he hit .347/.371/.574. He finished the month with 35 hits, 13 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs and four stolen bases. This month, Harris is hitting .320 (16-for-50) with four doubles and three home runs in 14 games.
Harris played his first major league game at 21 years, 82 days old, becoming the youngest Georgia-born player to debut for the Braves since they moved to Atlanta in 1966. Catcher Brian McCann was the prior youngest, debuting at 21 years, 110 days.
Originally drafted out of Stockbridge High School in the third round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, Harris entered this season as the No. 1 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com.
Veteran Charlie Morton struck out 12 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Matt Olson drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to eight games. Click for more.
