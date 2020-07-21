The Atlanta Braves signed right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacín to a one-year contract for the 2020 season on Tuesday. He rejoins the Braves after spending part of the 2016 season with the club.
An 11-year major league veteran, Chacín owns a career record of 77-87 with a 4.03 ERA (591 ER/1319.0 IP) over 255 games, including 226 starts. He split the 2019 season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox, and has spent time with Colorado, Arizona, Atlanta, the Angels and San Diego. He opened this spring in camp with the Minnesota Twins before being granted his release last Sunday.
Chacín signed a minor-league contract with the Braves prior to the 2016 season and made five starts for Atlanta, going 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA (16 ER/26.2 IP). Atlanta traded him to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for LHP Adam McCreery on May 11 of that year.
A native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander was originally signed by the Colorado Rockies as a non-drafted free agent in 2004 and made his major league debut with the Rockies in 2009.
