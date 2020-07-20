The Atlanta Braves announced Monday night that they have signed veteran infielder Matt Adams to a minor-league contract.
Adams, 31, gives Atlanta a left-handed bat heading into the shortened MLB season. He had signed with the Mets, but opted out of the deal and became a free agent.
Adams previously played for the Braves, as well as the Cardinals and Nationals. He hit .226 with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs in 111 games last year with the Nationals.
The left-handed batter fills a void left by all-star outfielder Nick Markakis, who chose not to play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.