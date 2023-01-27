25289727_4627031630119_3337857627269510668_n.jpg

Brookwood grad and Houston Astros coach Troy Snitker, left, poses for a photo with his father, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, during the 2018 season.

 Special Photo

The Atlanta Braves signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through the 2025 season, the MLB baseball team announced Friday.

Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to 101 wins and the club’s fifth consecutive NL East division crown last season, one year after helping the organization win the fourth World Series title in franchise history. He finished third in the Manager of the Year voting in 2022, after winning the award in 2018. He also was a finalist for the honor in 2019, and finished fourth in 2020 and 2021.