The Atlanta Braves signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through the 2025 season, the MLB baseball team announced Friday.
Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to 101 wins and the club’s fifth consecutive NL East division crown last season, one year after helping the organization win the fourth World Series title in franchise history. He finished third in the Manager of the Year voting in 2022, after winning the award in 2018. He also was a finalist for the honor in 2019, and finished fourth in 2020 and 2021.
Snitker completed his 46th season in the Braves organization in 2022, and his sixth full campaign as the Braves manager. He took over on an interim basis on May 17, 2016, before being named Atlanta’s manager on October 11, 2016. The native of Decatur, IL, joined the organization as a non-drafted free agent in 1977.
Snitker is 542-451 (.546) at the major league level and he collected his 500th career victory on July 26, 2022 in Philadelphia to become the fifth manager in franchise history to reach the milestone. Three of the four (Bobby Cox, 2,149; Frank Selee, 1,004; Bill McKechnie, 560) are in the Hall of Fame. The other, George Stallings (579), is not in the Hall of Fame, but won the franchise’s first World Series title in 1914.
Snitker became the 138th manager to reach 500 wins in MLB history. Only 61 of those managers, however, have a World Series title.
Snitker managed for 20 seasons in the minor leagues, compiling a 1,301-1,309 (.498) record, while five of his clubs advanced to postseason play. He was named Manager of the Year twice while in the minor leagues, winning the award in 1999 and 2000 with Single-A Myrtle Beach.
He is the first manager in franchise history to take the team to the postseason five times in his first six full seasons.
