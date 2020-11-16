The Atlanta Braves signed left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly to a one-year contract worth $11 million, the club announced Monday.
Smyly, 31, spent last season with the San Francisco Giants and went 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA (10 ER/26.1 IP) in seven appearances, five starts. The southpaw struck out 42 hitters in his 26.1 innings, posting single-season career bests in strikeout rate (37.8%) and strikeouts per 9.0 innings (14.35), the latter of which led all major leaguers who made at least five starts. Smyly limited opposing hitters to a .198/.261/.297 slash line, all three of which were also career bests. Left-handed batters managed just three hits in 36 at-bats (.083) against him.
The Arkansas native came up through the Detroit Tigers system and spent his first three major-league seasons with Detroit (2012-14). He has also appeared with Tampa Bay (2014-16), Texas (2019) and Philadelphia (2019). He missed two seasons after undergoing “Tommy John” surgery in 2017.
Smyly is 35-35 with a 4.13 ERA (326 ER/710.2 IP) and 714 strikeouts in 188 major-league appearances, including 111 starts.
