The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday the club has signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year contract worth $16 million.
D’Arnaud will make $8 million in each year of the deal. The Braves now have 40 players on the club’s 40-man roster.
D’Arnaud, 30, split last season between New York (NL), Los Angeles (NL) and Tampa Bay, batting a combined .251 (88-for-351) with 16 home runs, 69 RBIs and a .745 OPS in 103 games. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound native of Long Beach, Calif., spent most of the season with the Rays, appearing in 92 games and hitting .263 (86-for-327) with all 16 of his homers.
D’Arnaud began last season on the 10-day injured list, recovering from 2018 right-elbow surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament. The Mets designated him for assignment after he appeared in four games with them, and he joined the Dodgers on a one-year, free-agent contract on May 5. After he got a single at-bat in one game for the Dodgers, d’Arnaud was dealt to the Rays on May 10 for cash considerations.
Originally drafted in the first round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft by Philadelphia out of Lakewood High School in California, d’Arnaud made his major league debut in 2013 with the Mets. He is a career .246 hitter (415-for-1,688) with 63 home runs in 500 career games.