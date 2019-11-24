MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays

Oct 8, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud (37) is greeted by first base coach Ozzie Timmons (30) during the third inning in game four of the 2019 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

 Kim Klement

The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday the club has signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year contract worth $16 million.

D’Arnaud will make $8 million in each year of the deal. The Braves now have 40 players on the club’s 40-man roster.

D’Arnaud, 30, split last season between New York (NL), Los Angeles (NL) and Tampa Bay, batting a combined .251 (88-for-351) with 16 home runs, 69 RBIs and a .745 OPS in 103 games. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound native of Long Beach, Calif., spent most of the season with the Rays, appearing in 92 games and hitting .263 (86-for-327) with all 16 of his homers.

D’Arnaud began last season on the 10-day injured list, recovering from 2018 right-elbow surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament. The Mets designated him for assignment after he appeared in four games with them, and he joined the Dodgers on a one-year, free-agent contract on May 5. After he got a single at-bat in one game for the Dodgers, d’Arnaud was dealt to the Rays on May 10 for cash considerations.

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft by Philadelphia out of Lakewood High School in California, d’Arnaud made his major league debut in 2013 with the Mets. He is a career .246 hitter (415-for-1,688) with 63 home runs in 500 career games.