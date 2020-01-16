The Atlanta Braves unveiled their promotional schedule Thursday afternoon for the 2020 season at newly rebranded Truist Park.
The season highlights include six bobbleheads, including a two-part, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. “Braves Win” set presented by Xfinity, commemorating the duo’s iconic celebratory high-fives. Star Wars Night is May 8, a Hank Aaron 1974 style replica jersey giveaway presented by Coca-Cola is July 30, the 11th annual Alumni Weekend is Aug. 14-16 presented by your Local Ford Dealer and Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power is on Sept. 12. Returning this season are kids-only gate giveaway items for every Sunday home game (ages 14-and under). The Braves home opener is slated for Friday, April 3, against the Miami Marlins.
The 2020 promotional schedule includes more than 12 gate giveaways. Gate giveaways include a Acuña replica chain presented by Delta Air Lines on June 23, an Albies Funko POP! Figurine presented by Coca-Cola on Sept. 22, and a lineup of unique bobbleheads. The first bobblehead will honor retired Braves catcher Brian McCann, presented by Northside Hospital on April 6. On April 17, fans will get Part 1 of the two-part, Albies and Acuña “Braves Win” set with Part 2 on April 24. Max Fried’s bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola will debut on May 27, followed by a Tom Glavine 1995 MVP World Series bobblehead presented by Truist on Aug. 16. The final bobblehead will be NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Mike Soroka, presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS, and will be featured on two nights, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.
Every Sunday the team will have a kids-only gate giveaway for children ages 14 and under. The items include a miniature Acuña bobblehead, a pair of RaceTrac The Freeze Goggles, Braves socks, a lunchbox in July and a backpack in August for back-to-school. As part of these giveaways, Hope & Will’s Sandlot will be free for kids on Sundays during the regular season.
The team has several specialty ticket packages for 2020, including a Silver Sluggers Bobblehead ticket package recognizing the 2019 Silver Sluggers award winners on April 7, Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT on April 5 and April 19, and the Braves Country 5K presented by Mizuno on June 6. The team is bringing back College Nights for the upcoming season with schools and dates to be announced at a later date.
Every weekend at Truist Park throughout the regular season, fans will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery, Friday Night Red Outs, Saturday Batting Practice with earlier gate opening times and access to lower-level BP viewing areas, Alumni Sundays presented by Hyundai and Kids Run the Bases presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves 2020 Promotional Schedule
April 3
Home Opener
Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power
April 4
Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power
April 5
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, Ozzie Albies Chain
Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT*
April 6
Brian McCann Bobblehead presented by Northside Hospital
April 7
Silver Slugger Bobblehead*
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
April 8
Kid For A Day*
April 17
Ozzie Albies Bobblehead, Part of Ozzie & Ronald 'Braves Win' Bobblehead Set presented by Comcast Business
April 18
Braves Tote Bag Giveaway presented by MLB Network
April 19
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, Braves Cap
Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT*
April 21
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
April 23
Kid For A Day*
April 24
Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead, Part of Ozzie & Ronald 'Braves Win' Bobblehead Set presented by Xfinity
April 26
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Socks
May 8
Star Wars Night*
May 10
Breast Cancer Awareness presented by Kroger and WellStar Health System
Mother’s Day Catch on the Field*
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, Mother’s Day Item
May 12
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
May 22
Braves Cap Giveaway presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS
May 24
Kid’s Only Giveaway, RaceTrac Freeze Goggles
May 25
Military Appreciation Day presented by T-Mobile
May 26
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
May 27
Max Fried Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola
June 5
Play Ball Weekend
June 6
Braves Country 5K* presented by Mizuno
Play Ball Weekend
June 7
Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by Northside Hospital
Play Ball Weekend
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – ‘Play Ball’ Weekend Item
June 9
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
June 14
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Mini Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead
June 23
Ronald Acuña Jr. Chain Giveaway presented by Delta Air Lines
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
July 5
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, BLOOPER Toy Figure
July 7
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday *
Truist Tuesday*
July 12
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, Braves Lunchbox
July 28
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday *
Truist Tuesday*
July 30
1974 Replica Hank Aaron Jersey Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola
July 31
Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines
August 1
Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines
TOPPS Card Pack Giveaway
August 2
BLOOPER Brunch*
Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Backpack
August 14
Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer
August 15
Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer
August 16
Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer
Tom Glavine 1995 MVP World Series Bobblehead presented by Truist
August 18
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
August 25
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
August 26
Mike Soroka Bobblehead presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS
August 27
Mike Soroka Bobblehead presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS
August 30
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – TOPPS Baseball Cards
September 7
Childhood Cancer Awareness Day
September 8
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
September 12
Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power
September 13
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Backpack Clip
September 22
Ozzie Albies Funko Pop! Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
Truist Tuesday*
September 27
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Beanie
*Specialty Ticket Package
