The Atlanta Braves unveiled their promotional schedule Thursday afternoon for the 2020 season at newly rebranded Truist Park.

The season highlights include six bobbleheads, including a two-part, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. “Braves Win” set presented by Xfinity, commemorating the duo’s iconic celebratory high-fives. Star Wars Night is May 8, a Hank Aaron 1974 style replica jersey giveaway presented by Coca-Cola is July 30, the 11th annual Alumni Weekend is Aug. 14-16 presented by your Local Ford Dealer and Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power is on Sept. 12. Returning this season are kids-only gate giveaway items for every Sunday home game (ages 14-and under). The Braves home opener is slated for Friday, April 3, against the Miami Marlins.

The 2020 promotional schedule includes more than 12 gate giveaways. Gate giveaways include a Acuña replica chain presented by Delta Air Lines on June 23, an Albies Funko POP! Figurine presented by Coca-Cola on Sept. 22, and a lineup of unique bobbleheads. The first bobblehead will honor retired Braves catcher Brian McCann, presented by Northside Hospital on April 6. On April 17, fans will get Part 1 of the two-part, Albies and Acuña “Braves Win” set with Part 2 on April 24. Max Fried’s bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola will debut on May 27, followed by a Tom Glavine 1995 MVP World Series bobblehead presented by Truist on Aug. 16. The final bobblehead will be NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Mike Soroka, presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS, and will be featured on two nights, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

Every Sunday the team will have a kids-only gate giveaway for children ages 14 and under. The items include a miniature Acuña bobblehead, a pair of RaceTrac The Freeze Goggles, Braves socks, a lunchbox in July and a backpack in August for back-to-school. As part of these giveaways, Hope & Will’s Sandlot will be free for kids on Sundays during the regular season.

The team has several specialty ticket packages for 2020, including a Silver Sluggers Bobblehead ticket package recognizing the 2019 Silver Sluggers award winners on April 7, Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT on April 5 and April 19, and the Braves Country 5K presented by Mizuno on June 6. The team is bringing back College Nights for the upcoming season with schools and dates to be announced at a later date.

Every weekend at Truist Park throughout the regular season, fans will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery, Friday Night Red Outs, Saturday Batting Practice with earlier gate opening times and access to lower-level BP viewing areas, Alumni Sundays presented by Hyundai and Kids Run the Bases presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves 2020 Promotional Schedule

April 3

Home Opener

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power

April 4

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power

April 5

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, Ozzie Albies Chain

Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT*

April 6

Brian McCann Bobblehead presented by Northside Hospital

April 7

Silver Slugger Bobblehead*

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

April 8

Kid For A Day*

April 17

Ozzie Albies Bobblehead, Part of Ozzie & Ronald 'Braves Win' Bobblehead Set presented by Comcast Business

April 18

Braves Tote Bag Giveaway presented by MLB Network

April 19

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, Braves Cap

Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT*

April 21

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

April 23

Kid For A Day*

April 24

Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead, Part of Ozzie & Ronald 'Braves Win' Bobblehead Set presented by Xfinity

April 26

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Socks

May 8

Star Wars Night*

May 10

Breast Cancer Awareness presented by Kroger and WellStar Health System

Mother’s Day Catch on the Field*

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, Mother’s Day Item

May 12

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

May 22

Braves Cap Giveaway presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS

May 24

Kid’s Only Giveaway, RaceTrac Freeze Goggles

May 25

Military Appreciation Day presented by T-Mobile

May 26

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

May 27

Max Fried Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola

June 5

Play Ball Weekend

June 6

Braves Country 5K* presented by Mizuno

Play Ball Weekend

June 7

Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by Northside Hospital

Play Ball Weekend

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – ‘Play Ball’ Weekend Item

June 9

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

June 14

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Mini Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead

June 23

Ronald Acuña Jr. Chain Giveaway presented by Delta Air Lines

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

July 5

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, BLOOPER Toy Figure

July 7

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday *

Truist Tuesday*

July 12

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway, Braves Lunchbox

July 28

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday *

Truist Tuesday*

July 30

1974 Replica Hank Aaron Jersey Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

July 31

Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines

August 1

Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines

TOPPS Card Pack Giveaway

August 2

BLOOPER Brunch*

Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Backpack

August 14

Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer

August 15

Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer

August 16

Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer

Tom Glavine 1995 MVP World Series Bobblehead presented by Truist

August 18

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

August 25

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

August 26

Mike Soroka Bobblehead presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS

August 27

Mike Soroka Bobblehead presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS

August 30

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – TOPPS Baseball Cards

September 7

Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

September 8

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

September 12

Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power

September 13

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Backpack Clip

September 22

Ozzie Albies Funko Pop! Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

September 27

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Beanie

*Specialty Ticket Package

