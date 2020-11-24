The Atlanta Braves’ new commemorative book, “150 Years of Braves Baseball,” goes on sale Friday, Nov. 27.
The book chronicles the Braves’ 150-year history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta and will be available in limited quantity at the Braves Clubhouse Store for $50.
The hard-cover book features 160 pages of rare photographs and stories of the Braves’ rich history with a special foreword message from the Home Run King and Braves legend, Hank Aaron, and an introduction by Braves chairman, Terry McGuirk.
“The Braves are the longest continuously operating professional sports franchise in America with a rich history spanning across Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta,” said Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO. “We are thrilled to share our history with our fans and share incredible photos and history of Braves baseball over the last 150 years.”
The Braves also will celebrate their 150th anniversary throughout the 2021 season, beginning with an Opening Day on-field presentation, and a commemorative 150th anniversary patch which will be added to each jersey’s left sleeve. To complement the sleeve patch, a special patch which includes a nod to the three cities the Braves have called home will be added to all on-field caps.
Additional merchandise including T-shirts, caps, and pennants will feature the Braves’ 150th anniversary logo and debut at the Braves Clubhouse Store prior to the 2021 season.
