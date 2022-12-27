The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Sean Murphy, acquired via trade two weeks ago, to a six-year contract worth $73 million that runs through the 2028 season, the team announced Tuesday night.
The deal includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029 that would give Murphy a seven-year deal worth $88 million. Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025-2028. Murphy agreed to donate 1% of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Murphy, 28, appeared in 148 games for the A’s last season, batting .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI. He led all American League primary catchers in hits (134), doubles (37), RBI (66), and total bases (229), and ranked second in home runs (18) and runs scored (67). He compiled a career-best 5.1 fWAR on the season, highest for a qualified catcher in the A.L. and trailing just J.T. Realmuto for most in the majors.
Atlanta acquired the catcher from Oakland in a three-team trade that included Milwaukee on December 12. The Braves traded away All-Star catcher William Contreras as part of that deal.
Murphy, who bats and throws right-handed, threw out 19 baserunners on the season, tied for fifth most in the majors, and his caught-stealing percentage of 31.1 was third best in baseball among catchers with as many attempts. He led American League backstops in games (116) and ranked second in assists (40). Murphy has thrown out 32 baserunners over the last two seasons, third most in the A.L.
Originally drafted by Oakland in the third round of the 2016 First-Year Player draft, Murphy debuted with the club in 2019 and has played all four of his major league seasons with the A’s. He is a career .236/.326/.429 batter over 330 games and won the A.L. Gold Glove award in 2021. A native of Peekskill, NY, he was tabbed by MLB.com as the No. 33 prospect in the minors entering the 2020 season, and the third-best catching prospect in baseball.
