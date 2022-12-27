MLB: New York Mets at Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits a double against the New York Mets during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on Sept. 25, 2022.

 Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Sean Murphy, acquired via trade two weeks ago, to a six-year contract worth $73 million that runs through the 2028 season, the team announced Tuesday night.

The deal includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029 that would give Murphy a seven-year deal worth $88 million. Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025-2028. Murphy agreed to donate 1% of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

