© D Zanine 9-02-2019 0351.JPG

Mike Soroka pitches during an Atlanta Braves game in 2019.

 Dale Zanine

The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday that right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka will have his injury rehab assignment transferred to Gwinnett from High-A Rome.

Soroka is set to start for the Stripers at Coolray Field on Sunday, August 21 at 1:05 p.m. in the finale of a six-game series vs. Memphis.

