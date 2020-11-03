Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried was recognized as the best pitcher in the National League at fielding his position Tuesday night, earning his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
Fried was tied for the major league lead in pickoffs this season, and also finished with five defensive runs saved. He is the first Braves pitcher to win a Gold Glove since Greg Maddux in 2003.
