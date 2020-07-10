The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play a pair of exhibition games on July 21 and July 22 at Truist Park in Atlanta, prior to the start of the 2020 regular season.
The July 21 game will begin at 7:10 p.m., while the July 22 contest will have a 4:10 p.m. first pitch. Both games will be broadcast by Fox Sports Southeast (and the FOX Sports Go app), 680 the Fan/93.7 FM, Rock 100.5 and the Braves Radio Network.
The Braves will begin the 60-game 2020 regular season on Friday, July 24 with a matchup against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
