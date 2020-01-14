The Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club will host its 54th annual winter banquet and fundraiser Jan. 25 at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast at Century Center.
A gala reception, silent auction and raffle of Atlanta Braves memorabilia begins at 5 p.m., with the awards dinner and program following at 6:30. Former Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone will serve as the emcee.
The Gwinnett Stripers will also be featured in the program, with the team’s vice president and general manager Adam English serving as one of the guest speakers to talk about the success of the team during its run to the 2019 International League South Division championship. Several Stripers players have been invited to attend.
The Braves will present awards for outstanding performances by the team’s minor leaguers in 2019, including Trey Harris (Hank Aaron Award), Ian Anderson (Phil Niekro Award), Thomas Burrows (Bill Lucas Award), and Matt Tuiasosopo (Bobby Cox Award).
The 2019 Metro Atlanta High School Player of the Year will be presented to C.J. Abrams from Blessed Trinity Catholic High School. Aaron Schunk from the University of Georgia will receive the Jason Varitek Most Outstanding Scholar Athlete in Georgia Award.
The Luke Appling Nostalgia Award and the Ivan Allen, Jr. “Mr. Baseball” Award will be announced at the banquet.
Phil Niekro College Scholarships will also be awarded to the baseball programs at Augusta University and Columbus State University.
Admission is by advance reservation only. The deadline for purchase is Jan. 21 or until all seats are sold. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The cost is $75 for Fan Club members and $80 for the general public. Admission includes the cash bar reception, dinner, the program and a well-stocked goody bag. Make reservations on the Club’s website (www.atl400.org) or by mailing a check to the Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club, P.O. Box 7689, Atlanta, GA 30357-0689. Further information is available on the Club’s hotline (770) 416-4539.
