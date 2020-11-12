MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Atlanta Braves

Jul 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) prior to a game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

 Adam Hagy

Freddie Freeman's big season netted the National League MVP award Friday night.

The Atlanta Braves first baseman got 28 of 30 possible first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America — the other two first-place votes went to the Dodgers' Mookie Betts. Freeman is the Braves' first league MVP since Chipper Jones in 1999. The last first baseman to earn the NL's top honor was Joey Votto in 2010.

Freeman finished with 410 points, well ahead of Betts' runner-up total of 268. The San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (221) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (201) took third and fourth, respectively.

Teammates Marcell Ozuna was sixth in the MVP voting, and Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. was 12th. Ozuna, like Freeman, was selected on every ballot.

Freeman, 31, had a huge season despite battling COVID-19 during the summer, and powered the Braves to the National League Championship Series and their third straight NL East title. He posted career bests with a .341 batting average, .a 462 on-base percentage and a .641 slugging percentage.

PHOTOS: Freddie Freeman is Braves' first National League MVP since 1999

The lefty got off to a slow start, but surged late in the season. Over the final 47 games of the shortened season, he hit .378 with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, 21 doubles and 35 walks — good for a .490 on-base percentage.

It marks the seventh time a Braves player has been honored with the MVP award. The other winners are two-time winner Dale Murphy in 1982 and ‘83, Bob Elliott in 1947, Henry Aaron in 1957, Terry Pendleton in 1991 and Jones in 1999.

