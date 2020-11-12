Freddie Freeman's big season netted the National League MVP award Friday night.
The Atlanta Braves first baseman got 28 of 30 possible first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America — the other two first-place votes went to the Dodgers' Mookie Betts. Freeman is the Braves' first league MVP since Chipper Jones in 1999. The last first baseman to earn the NL's top honor was Joey Votto in 2010.
Freeman finished with 410 points, well ahead of Betts' runner-up total of 268. The San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (221) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (201) took third and fourth, respectively.
Teammates Marcell Ozuna was sixth in the MVP voting, and Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. was 12th. Ozuna, like Freeman, was selected on every ballot.
Freeman, 31, had a huge season despite battling COVID-19 during the summer, and powered the Braves to the National League Championship Series and their third straight NL East title. He posted career bests with a .341 batting average, .a 462 on-base percentage and a .641 slugging percentage.
1 of 35
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) drives in a run with a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning of game four of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) round third base to score against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning of game four of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning of game four of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a single and drives in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game one of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a tow run home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Miami Marlins in game three of the 2020 NLDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) talks with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 27, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) laughs between inning with the Boston Red Sox third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 27, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) laughs between inning with the Boston Red Sox third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) (center) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) (center) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) (center) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts with teammates after the Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts with center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting a game winning two run home run against Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) during the eleventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) gets sprayed with water after hitting a game winning two run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts with center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after hitting a game winning two run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) leads from second base after hitting a a rbi double during the third inning Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) scores a run on a balk in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 10, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) while crossing home plate after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 10, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) while crossing home plate after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) scores the game tying run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals Carter Kieboom (8) retreats to first base beating a pickoff tag by Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting the first grand slam home run of his career against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting the first grand slam home run of his career against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates his RBI single with first base coach DeMarlo Hale (58) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 26, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts crossing home plate after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
PHOTOS: Freddie Freeman is Braves' first National League MVP since 1999
1 of 35
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Oct 15, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) drives in a run with a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning of game four of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 15, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) round third base to score against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning of game four of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj
Oct 15, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning of game four of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a single and drives in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron
Oct 12, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game one of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a tow run home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj
Oct 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Miami Marlins in game three of the 2020 NLDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Shea
Sep 26, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) talks with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Hagy
Sep 27, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) laughs between inning with the Boston Red Sox third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer
Sep 27, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) laughs between inning with the Boston Red Sox third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) (center) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) (center) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) (center) reacts after singling to score the game winning run against the Cincinnati Reds during the thirteenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Oct 1, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Oct 1, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Oct 1, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts with teammates after the Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 22, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts with center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 22, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 25, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting a game winning two run home run against Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) during the eleventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 25, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) gets sprayed with water after hitting a game winning two run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 25, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts with center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after hitting a game winning two run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 15, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) leads from second base after hitting a a rbi double during the third inning Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan
Sep 16, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) scores a run on a balk in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Evan Habeeb
Sep 10, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) while crossing home plate after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke
Sep 10, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) while crossing home plate after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke
Sep 11, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) scores the game tying run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Taetsch
Sep 6, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals Carter Kieboom (8) retreats to first base beating a pickoff tag by Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting the first grand slam home run of his career against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 4, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting the first grand slam home run of his career against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates his RBI single with first base coach DeMarlo Hale (58) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Jul 30, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) prior to a game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Hagy
Aug 26, 2020; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts crossing home plate after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
The lefty got off to a slow start, but surged late in the season. Over the final 47 games of the shortened season, he hit .378 with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, 21 doubles and 35 walks — good for a .490 on-base percentage.
It marks the seventh time a Braves player has been honored with the MVP award. The other winners are two-time winner Dale Murphy in 1982 and ‘83, Bob Elliott in 1947, Henry Aaron in 1957, Terry Pendleton in 1991 and Jones in 1999.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.