Heading into the All Star Break, the Atlanta Braves have hauled themselves back into the National League East race.
The Braves (56-38) trailed the first place New York Mets by as many as 10.5 games on June 1, but a 33-11 stretch before the break trimmed the deficit all the way down to 2.5 games. The Braves have also built a solid cushion on at least qualifying for their fifth consecutive postseason, holding a six-game edge on a wild card spot.
Despite coming into the season as defending World Series champions and getting superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. back from a torn ACL in April, the team got off to an uneven start. The Braves did not have a streak of more than two games in either direction for the first two months of the campaign, keeping afloat by avoiding a three-game losing streak but never gaining any momentum with more than two consecutive victories.
But on June 1 in Arizona, everything changed.
Atlanta used a 6-0 win over the Diamondbacks as a launching pad for a 14-game winning streak, eight of which came on the road. The Braves followed that up by going 19-11 over the next 30, and contributions from emerging young stars have made the difference.
After pitching in the 2021 World Series and winning a spot in the starting rotation out of spring training, 2017 first-round draft pick Kyle Wright established himself as the No. 2 pitcher in the starting rotation with a 2.95 ERA across 110 innings and an 11-4 record.
Rookie pitcher Spencer Strider started the season as a reliever less than two years after the Braves drafted him out of Clemson, but broke into the starting rotation in May and never looked back. His 3.03 ERA in 74 1/3 innings has been a welcome boost to the Braves’ rotation while Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson have had inconsistent first halves, and his 114 strikeouts put him in a tie for 10th in all of baseball.
In most seasons, those numbers would have Strider on a fast track to win NL Rookie of the Year. But in 2022, he has stiff competition from his own teammate in the outfield.
Stockbridge native Michael Harris played his first game for the Braves on May 28 after being promoted directly from Double-A Mississippi, and the team caught fire shortly after. His eye-popping defense combined with a quickly improving bat provided just the lightning bolt the Braves needed following the sluggish start. Harris has hit eight home runs and knocked in 26 runs in 48 games, amassing two wins above replacement in under a third of a full season.
But it has not only been the new faces making waves. Coming off of his shutout in the clinching game of the World Series, Max Fried has paced the pitching staff with a 2.64 ERA and earned an All-Star selection. Austin Riley is second in the NL behind Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber in home runs with 28, and Dansby Swanson is on pace for a career year with 15 home runs already in the bank before the break. Riley and Swanson will represent the Braves at Dodger Stadium for the All Star Game along with the catching duo of Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras, Acuña and manager Brian Snitker.
Looking ahead, a dozen games against the Mets highlight the remainder of the schedule. A pivotal stretch in early August where the teams will meet nine times in just 15 days could be the tipping point of the tight divisional race for both teams.
Other marquee matchups include a visit from two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in the first series out of the break July 23-25, a World Series rematch against the Houston Astros Aug. 19-21 and the final home series of the season against the Mets Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
General manager Alex Anthopulous used the trade deadline as the catalyst for last season’s World Series run by acquiring four players at the deadline, and will have another opportunity to position his team for a championship run before the deadline on Aug. 2.
The Braves are also expecting to get second baseman Ozzie Albies back from a fractured foot he suffered in June at some point in mid-August, and could even see the long-awaited return of Mike Soroka after two Achilles tears before the season ends.
