With good reason, the Atlanta Braves enter the 2021 season with high hopes.
Most of the key players from last season’s National League East championship team return, while a few new ones are expected to make contributions in the pursuit of a fourth straight division crown. And after coming painfully close to a World Series trip last year, there is legitimate talk of making it past the NLCS this year. It would be the Braves’ first World Series appearance since 1999.
Atlanta begins the title chase Thursday at the Philadelphia Phillies for a 3:05 p.m. MLB Opening Day game. The club has Friday off before two weekend games to complete the series with the Phillies. A three-game trip to face the Washington Nationals follows from April 5-7 before the Braves play their home opener April 9 at 7:20 p.m. against the Phillies.
Here’s a position-by-position glance at what the Braves’ roster looks like heading into opening day:
Starting pitchers
Manager Brian Snitker plans to use the bullpen when the team’s fifth starter spot opens up in the rotation, sticking with four starting pitchers on the roster to open the season. Much is expected from that foursome, headlined by young stars Max Fried and Ian Anderson. Veteran right-hander and former Brave Charlie Morton was signed to bolster the rotation, and left-hander Drew Smyly also is in the foursome. The fifth starter spot likely will be filled by Bryse Wilson, at least until ace Mike Soroka returns from injury, hopefully at some point in April.
Relievers
Atlanta hopes the bullpen will be a team strength, as it was last season, though some key members have departed. That said, the club feels good about proven pitchers like Will Smith, Chris Martin, Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter and Josh Tomlin. They will have plenty of backup with Snitker opting to carry 10 relievers.
Outfielders
Ronald Acuña and Marcell Ozuna, signed back to a four-year, $65 million deal after his huge 2020 season, return as key offensive cogs. They will bookend new centerfielder Christian Pache, the team’s top prospect who gained valuable postseason experience last year. Ender Inciarte also is back to boost the group, in addition to serving as a late-inning defensive replacement for Ozuna.
Infielders
This group will look very familiar to Braves fans with all four starters back, led by reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman. Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies return at shortstop and second base, while Austin Riley starts again at third base. Look for switch-hitting veteran Ehire Adrianza, who is hitting .432 in the spring, to be a key utility player in the infield. Pablo Sandoval, another veteran, is an infielder by trade, but his primary role will be as a pinch-hitter.
Catchers
Travis d’Arnaud, one of Atlanta’s playoff stars last season, is the No. 1 catcher. His backup, at least to start the season, will be Alex Jackson, who struggled in the spring. The team’s catcher of the future, William Contreras, had a solid spring and is expected to be in Atlanta before long.
