The Atlanta Braves’ 2020 Chop Fest celebration for fans is scheduled for Saturday at newly dubbed Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.
The day features appearances from current players, coaches and front office executives and is free for Braves supporters. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an array of activities, including question and answer sessions, baseball clinics, autographs and photos with players, interactive attractions, live entertainment and more.
Here’s what you need to know about Saturday:
• Confirmed player appearances (subject to change) include: Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson, Johan Camargo, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Tucker Davidson, Grant Dayton, Jasseel De La Cruz, Adam Duvall, Mike Foltynewicz, Freddie Freeman, Max Fried, Shane Greene, Cole Hamels, Ender Inciarte, Alex Jackson, Luke Jackson, A.J. Minter, Sean Newcomb, Darren O’Day, Cristian Pache, Austin Riley, Chad Sobotka, Mike Soroka, Dansby Swanson, Touki Toussaint, Jeremy Walker, Drew Waters, Jacob Webb, Patrick Weigel, Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright and Huascar Ynoa.
• Confirmed coaches and front office executive appearances (subject to change) include: José Castro, Rick Kranitz, Marty Reed, Kevin Seitzer, Brian Snitker, Ron Washington, Walt Weiss, Alex Anthopoulos and Derek Schiller.
• Other Chop Fest Activities
9:50 a.m.
Chop Fest Opening Rally – The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad
Everyone Runs the Bases – Truist Park Field (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
680 The Fan will be broadcasting live from The OnUp Experience until 3:30 p.m.
Photos with BLOOPER – Spanish Steps at The Battery Atlanta
10:30 a.m.
Fielding Clinic with Braves coaches and players – Visiting Bullpen (Field)
11 a.m.
Q&A - Bringing the Heat: A Pitching Discussion – Chop Fest Stage (Konica Minolta Conference Center)
11:15 a.m.
Hitting Clinic with Braves coaches and players – Visiting Bullpen (Field)
11:30 a.m.
Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby – Power Alley (Next to Yard House)
Photos with BLOOPER – Spanish Steps at The Battery Atlanta
12 p.m.
Q&A - State of the Team Address with Alex Anthopoulos – Chop Fest Stage (Konica Minolta Conference Center)
Arm Care and Injury Prevention Clinic presented by Emory Health Care with Braves coaches and players – Visiting Bullpen (Field)
12:30 p.m.
Braves 2020 Fashion Show – Sports and Social in The Battery Atlanta
12:45 p.m.
Pitching Clinic with Braves coaches and players – Visiting Bullpen (Field)
1 p.m.
Kids Only Press Conference – Chop Fest Stage (Konica Minolta Conference Center)
Photos with BLOOPER – Spanish Steps at The Battery Atlanta
1:15 p.m.
Hitting Clinic with Braves coaches and players – Visiting Bullpen (Field)
1:30 p.m.
Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby – Power Alley (Next to Yard House)
2 p.m.
Q&A - On Deck with Freeman, Albies, and Swanson – Chop Fest Stage (Konica Minolta Conference Center)
FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will be broadcasting LIVE from Chop Fest from their booth located in the Plaza of The Battery Atlanta at 2:00 p.m. with Chip Caray, Nick Green and Ashley ShahAhmadi.
Arm Care and Injury Prevention Clinic presented by Emory Health Care with Braves coaches and players – Visiting Bullpen (Field)
2:30 p.m.
Photos with BLOOPER – Spanish Steps at The Battery Atlanta
2:45 p.m.
Pitching Clinic with Braves coaches and players – Visiting Bullpen (Field)
3 p.m.
Los Bravos Q&A – Chop Fest Stage (Konica Minolta Conference Center)
3:30 a.m.
Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby – Power Ally (Next to Yard House)
Fielding Clinic with Braves coaches and players – Visiting Bullpen (Field)
Throughout the Day
• Free Kids Autographs (age-restricted 4-14) – The OnUp Experience
• Autograph Sessions (*Pre-sold only) – inside Truist Park
• On-field activities (Catch on the Field, Throw in the Bullpen, Hit in the Cage, Run the Bases) – Truist Park Field
• Player Photo Stations – The Coors Light Chop House, Braves Dugout, Mizuno Experience Center
• FOX Sports South Photo Booth: Fans can take their photo on the FOX Sports set desk, with appearances from broadcasters throughout the day – The Plaza Green
• Atlanta Braves Foundation Yard Sale – Inside the Coors Light Top of the Chop
• Los Bravos Zona de Fiesta – Left Field Gate inside Truist Park
• Hope & Will’s Sandlot – FREE all day inside Truist Park
• Chop Fest Gaming Center – The OnUp Experience
• Giant Bobblehead Photos – Truist Park, Lower Level
