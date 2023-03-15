60f2767c3cbea.image.jpg
File Photo

The Atlanta Braves’ annual Youth Baseball and Softball Clinics will make stops at five locations in Gwinnett County this summer.

The first local session is a softball clinic at Parkview High School on June 26, followed by baseball and softball clinics at Georgia Gwinnett College on July 11. Softball clinics will be held at North Gwinnett (July 13) and Mill Creek (July 26) before baseball and softball clinics July 27 at Meadowcreek.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.