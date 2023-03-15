The Atlanta Braves’ annual Youth Baseball and Softball Clinics will make stops at five locations in Gwinnett County this summer.
The first local session is a softball clinic at Parkview High School on June 26, followed by baseball and softball clinics at Georgia Gwinnett College on July 11. Softball clinics will be held at North Gwinnett (July 13) and Mill Creek (July 26) before baseball and softball clinics July 27 at Meadowcreek.
As part of their Growing the Game initiative, the Braves host one-evening clinics for youth players ages 6 to 12 that feature custom-built curriculum that includes fielding, base-running and hitting drills. The sessions are led by current and former college athletes and focus on building teamwork, attitude and healthy competition to help players develop on and off the field.
All participants will receive a Braves branded hat and shirt, an autographed baseball card, a meet-and-greet with a Braves alumni and a special ticket offer for 50 percent off a 2023 Braves regular season game. For more information about the clinics or to register online, go to Braves.com/clinics.
