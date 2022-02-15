The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday the creation of Digital Truist Park, a photo-realistic digital twin of Truist Park.
The first-of-its-kind virtual platform, powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine technology, gives fans the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta in an immersive, multiplayer environment streamed directly to their browsers. With the launch of Digital Truist Park, the Braves become the first Major League Baseball team to join the metaverse.
“It’s exciting to create a new way for our fans to connect with our team and their favorite ballpark,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President & CEO. “The digital version of Truist Park will offer limitless opportunities to create unique fan engagements in the metaverse and we are proud to be the first team to offer this immersive experience. We look forward to building enhancements along the way which will continue to showcase the innovation of the Braves brand in the digital world.”
The Braves’ inspiration to accelerate entry into the metaverse is driven by the opportunity to connect with fans in a non-physical venue free of geographical constraints or capacity limitations. Initiatives like Digital Truist Park, as well as future innovations with Web3, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and more, will position the Braves for future generations of fans.
This new, untapped environment will become a new way for Braves fans to engage with the club and consume content, and the organization can create use cases for ubiquitous consumption through seamless and blended physical and digital environments.
In partnership with MLB and SURREAL Events, the Braves will host an exclusive first look at Digital Truist Park in April 2022. Fans who are interested in attending Digital Truist Park’s debut event in April can visit www.Braves.com/DigitalTruistPark to register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about pre-registration for the event.
Inside Digital Truist Park fans can:
• Create and customize avatars
• Explore exclusive areas of Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, including the Braves Clubhouse, Monument Garden, and more
• Enjoy exclusive content, performances, and meet-and-greets
• Meet and interact with other Braves fans from around the world
• Experience Braves’ history through interactive features
• Celebrate the Braves 2021 World Series win
• Play games, find ‘easter eggs,’ win prizes and more
For more information on Digital Truist Park, please visit www.Braves.com/DigitalTruistPark.
