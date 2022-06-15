22_CollegeStadiumSeatsAuburn.png

The Braves' College Night ticket packages at Truist Park include a Braves co-branded stadium seat.

 Special Photo

The Atlanta Braves announced dates and ticket packages for their annual College Nights, which feature 13 colleges and universities this season.

The Braves' College Night ticket packages at Truist Park include a Braves co-branded stadium seat with additional merchandise for fans to purchase in the Braves Clubhouse Store coinciding with their College Night. Each ticket from the College Night ticket package will also include a $3 donation to a local scholarship fund for each school.

The schedule of College Nights is below:

July

University of Florida – July 24

Georgia Southern – July 31

August

Georgia Tech – August 2

Kennesaw State University – August 16

University of Tennessee – August 18

Clemson University – August 21

University of Georgia – August 30

Georgia State – August 31

September

University of Kentucky – September 1

University of Alabama – September 1

Auburn – September 4

Florida State University – September 19

University of South Carolina – September 20

For more information on the Braves upcoming College Nights can be found at Braves.com/CollegeNights.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.