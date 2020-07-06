Atlanta_Braves_logo.jpg

The new Atlanta Braves 2020 baseball schedule, reduced to 60 games by the COVID-19 pandemic, was released Monday night.

The club opens Friday, July 24 against the New York Mets as part of a five-game, season-opening road trip that also includes a pair of games at Tampa Bay. Atlanta’s first home game is Wednesday, July 29 against Tampa Bay.

The full 2020 schedule is as follows:

July 24-26: at NY Mets

July 27-28: at Tampa Bay

July 29-30: Tampa Bay

July 31-Aug. 3: NY Mets

Aug. 4-6: Toronto

Aug. 7-10: at Philadelphia

Aug. 11-12: at NY Yankees

Aug. 14-15: at Florida

Aug. 17-19: Washington

Aug. 21-23: Philadelphia

Aug. 25-26: NY Yankees

Aug. 28-30: at Philadelphia

Aug. 31-Sept. 2: at Boston

Sept. 4-6: Washington

Sept. 7-9: Florida

Sept. 10-13: at Washington

Sept. 14-16: at Baltimore

Sept. 18-20: at NY Mets

Sept. 21-24: Florida

Sept. 25-27: Boston

