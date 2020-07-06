The new Atlanta Braves 2020 baseball schedule, reduced to 60 games by the COVID-19 pandemic, was released Monday night.
The club opens Friday, July 24 against the New York Mets as part of a five-game, season-opening road trip that also includes a pair of games at Tampa Bay. Atlanta’s first home game is Wednesday, July 29 against Tampa Bay.
The full 2020 schedule is as follows:
July 24-26: at NY Mets
July 27-28: at Tampa Bay
July 29-30: Tampa Bay
July 31-Aug. 3: NY Mets
Aug. 4-6: Toronto
Aug. 7-10: at Philadelphia
Aug. 11-12: at NY Yankees
Aug. 14-15: at Florida
Aug. 17-19: Washington
Aug. 21-23: Philadelphia
Aug. 25-26: NY Yankees
Aug. 28-30: at Philadelphia
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: at Boston
Sept. 4-6: Washington
Sept. 7-9: Florida
Sept. 10-13: at Washington
Sept. 14-16: at Baltimore
Sept. 18-20: at NY Mets
Sept. 21-24: Florida
Sept. 25-27: Boston
