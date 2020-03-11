An exclusive kick-off for the 2021 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship took place Tuesday at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
The championship will be the first KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to be played in the state of Georgia with one of the largest purses in women’s golf history — $4.3 million, including $645,000 to the champion.
On-hand to celebrate Tuesday's announcement were 13-year LPGA veteran and Woodstock, Ga., resident Jane Park and 2020 LPGA Tour Rookie and University of Georgia graduate Jillian Hollis.
The 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be played at the Atlanta Athletic Club from June 22-27, 2021.
