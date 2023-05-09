Ryan Lesniak Peachtree Ridge Region 7-AAAAAAA.JPG

Peachtree Ridge's Ryan Lesniak, middle, was named the Region 7-AAAAAAA Athletic Director of the Year in March 2023.

 Special Photo

Jackson County High School has announced Ryan Lesniak as a new assistant principal for the 2023-24 school year.

Lesniak is currently the athletic director at Peachtree Ridge High School in Gwinnett County.

