Jackson County High School has announced Ryan Lesniak as a new assistant principal for the 2023-24 school year.
Lesniak is currently the athletic director at Peachtree Ridge High School in Gwinnett County.
"We are very excited to have Ryan Lesniak join our team at JCHS as an assistant principal. Mr. Lesniak brings a variety of skills and work experiences with him that will undoubtedly be an asset to our team,” said Melissa Gillespie, who will begin her role as principal of Jackson County High School this summer.
“In over 20 years in education, Mr. Lesniak has made a positive impact in the schools and communities that he has worked at — as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and athletic director."
Lesniak has been at Peachtree Ridge since 2016 where he supervises 15 teachers and 80 coaches. Prior to his position at PRHS, Lesniak was the assistant athletic director at Archer High School, video broadcast instructor and head girls basketball coach. Lesniak began his teaching experience in 2002 at Grayson High School.
Lesniak lives in Jackson County and has a daughter who currently attends JCHS.
Lesniak holds a Bachelor’s of Business Degree in Accounting, a Master’s of Business Administration from Georgia College. He received an Add-on in Educational Leadership from Georgia College in 2008.
