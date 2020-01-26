NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

Dec 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kobe Bryant addresses the Staples Center crowd during a halftime ceremony to retire his two uniforms numbers, 8 and 24. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

 Robert Hanashiro

Tributes poured in on social media Sunday after news broke that NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the tragic news.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.