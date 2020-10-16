LILBURN — Providence Christian nearly had the first win for new head football coach Jonathan Beverly, but lost a close one Friday night, 42-33 to Athens Christian.
The Storm’s record is now 0-5, while Athens Christian improves to 4-2.
