DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators failed to hold a 4-2 lead in the third, but Samuel Asselin scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift them past Adirondack on Tuesday.
Asselin zipped in alone and didn't miss on his team-leading 23rd goal of the season 34 seconds into the extra session at Infinite Energy Arena.
The 5-4 win snapped a three-game losing streak incurred on a road trip through the Sunshine State over the weekend.
Head coach Jeff Pyle was fuming after the game, despite the two points.
“It's a good win, but 4-2 lead, with the playoffs on the line, and we can't give it up fast enough,” he said.
Pyle said without goaltender Callum Booth and his 39 saves, it would have been a different outcome.
“It's just sad to watch because it's happened so many times and we never learn,” he said. “Our power play was good. The penalty kill was good. You just cannot fix stupid.”
Adirondack, which fell to 2-8 in overtime this season, scored the only goal of the first with 3:16 remaining in the period.
The Gladiators (22-28-1-1) surged to a 4-2 lead in the second, but watched it evaporate quickly in the third.
Anthony Collins scored 3:54 into the second, capping a slick tic-tac-toe play from Joel Messner and Logan Nelson, to tie it 1-1. Messner popped an outlet pass off the boards to Nelson and the veteran forward raced across the blue line 2-on-1 with Collins. Nelson slid the cross-ice pass to a wide-open Collins who roofed a beauty.
Frazee gave Atlanta a short-lived 2-1 lead at 6:36, scoring from a ridiculously steep angle. Frazee was on the red goal line and, from his knee, threaded the needle.
Adirondack (19-22-8-5) pulled even at 8:57 on a soft goal from the slot, but the Gladiators had two reviewed goals stand up to take a 4-2 lead into intermission.
With the hot hand, Frazee called for the puck on the left wing. He swooped in and ripped a shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle. It hit both posts, on the way in and the way out, at 11:19.
Asselin, who set up Frazee on his first tally of the night, pushed the advantage at 18:15. On his horse, Asselin rolled into the offensive zone and pegged the top shelf off the near post. Messner and Scott Conway assisted.
The Thunder wasted no time getting back into the game, scoring 31 seconds into the third and tied it 4-4 at 6:13. Ryan Walker was left unguarded in the slot and got a feed from behind the net that handcuffed Booth.
“It's 30 seconds into the period,” Pyle said with a shake of his head. “Our 'D' go backward. They've been doing it all year. We've never scored going backward. Ever. I don't even know what the point is. I rip them. I show them video.
“Then our forwards. How many odd-man rushes did we have? Twenty? And we had 50 shots. We played great in some phases, but we're either really, really good or we're really, really bad. That's why these guys are here (in the ECHL).”
