DULUTH — Samuel Asselin swept into the high slot and let a shot fly. The net twitched and Asselin jumped into the arms of defenseman Joel Messner.
The 21-year-old rookie completed his second pro hat trick with the game-winner 1:08 into overtime Friday night at Infinite Energy Arena. The Atlanta Gladiators survived a back-and-forth battle to beat Orlando 5-4 and edge closer to the Solar Bears for the division's final playoff spot.
“Those two points today were really huge for us,” Asselin said. “Lots of emotion. It's just good to get out of this game on top. (Goaltender Chris Nell) played really good for us. He's been unreal.
“The celly, I don't even know what I did there. I was just so happy.”
He credited Messner with setting a good screen in front of Orlando goalie Zach Fucale on his third goal of the night.
“I had a good opportunity there in the slot,” Asselin said. “You don't want to miss those.”
The Gladiators (17-20-0-0) cut Orlando's margin for fourth place to two points.
“Nell was good, again, and made the saves he needed to,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “He gave us a chance. We came up with the big goals at the right time. I don't like the mistakes we make or the penalties we take, but some way we have to find a way to battle through that.”
The same team that allowed Orlando to score four goals in the first period Wednesday shut down the Solar Bears Friday. The commitment to chipping pucks in and out was markedly better. The result was a 1-0 lead for Atlanta.
Recycling the puck after Fucale made one save, Tommy Marchin scooped up the puck and spun to the top of the circle. The Gladiators' ECHL All-Star turned and whipped a dart past Fulcale, who has a World Junior Championship gold medal and Memorial Cup on his resume.
“When we all buy into that, you see when we get the puck deep how good we are,” Pyle said. “When we start cycling the puck, we have guys who can score.
“We're a work in progress. If we learn to stop throwing up on ourselves, we'll be fine.”
Atlanta took a 2-0 lead on the power play 4:29 into the second period before Orlando scored three straight.
Eight seconds into the man advantage, Asselin had a wide open net and potted his 13th goal of the season.
The Solar Bears (15-15-5-1) began chipping away at that margin at 7:51. Johno May scored an unassisted goal, shooting from just inside the Atlanta blue line.
“That turned the whole game around,” Pyle said. “You have to make defensive plays. Those are way more important than offensive plays. We're starting to learn it a little bit better, but we chase it too much and we give up too many easy goals.”
Orlando tied it during a 4-on-4 at 15:12. Taylor Cammarata's dekes in the slot handcuffed Nell and evened the score 2-2.
Continuing to push to the end of the period, the Solar Bears grabbed a 3-2 lead with 21 seconds left on the clock. Jake Coughler drove to the slot, got a smart feed from behind the net and banged it home at 19:39.
A dogged effort from captain Derek Nesbitt drew Atlanta even less than three minutes into the third.
Nesbitt knifed into the Orlando zone and dropped the puck to a trailing Eric Neiley. Fucale made the save on Neiley's shot, but Nesbitt had continued to drive to the net front and jumped on the rebound at 2:44.
Asselin restored Atlanta's lead 2 ½ minutes later on his second goal of the game. He cut off a pass at the point and raced in alone on Fucale. The Quebecois zipped it home for a 4-3 lead at 5:18 of the third.
Orlando deadlocked it again on the power play at 13:32. Former Gladiator defenseman Blake Kessel sent a hard wrister from just inside the blue line through traffic to tie it 4-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.