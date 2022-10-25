_Z3A2095.JPG

Action from Buford vs. East Coweta in the quarterfinals of the AAAAAAA volleyball state playoffs. (Photo: David McGregor)

BUFORD — Ashley Sturzoiu reached a career milestone Tuesday night as Buford’s volleyball team defeated East Coweta 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals.

Sturzoiu had a team-high 19 kills, and also recorded the 1,000th dig of her high school career.

