Parkview's Asher Woods

 Nicole Seitz

LILBURN — Parkview edged rival Brookwood 74-71 in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball Friday night.

Asher Woods’ 35 points led the victory, as did the Panthers’ free-throw shooting — they made 18 of 20 at the line. Mike Matthews added 14 points and Jordan Riley scored 12.

Brookwood was led by 30 points, 10 blocks and eight rebounds from Jayden Williams.

