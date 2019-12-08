Arkansas announced Sunday that it has hired Sam Pittman as its new head football coach, luring away one of the Georgia Bulldogs’ top assistants.
Pittman has been Georgia’s offensive line coach and a top recruiter during Kirby Smart’s tenure. He also was Smart’s associate head coach.
“Sam Pittman has been an integral part of successful teams that have competed at the highest levels, including for SEC and NCAA Championships,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “As one of the nation’s premier offensive line coaches, he has built a remarkable body of work thanks to his tremendous passion for his student-athletes, including teaching the fundamentals and developing his players on and off the field. Sam instills in his players the motivation, grit and determination required to compete and win.
“Throughout this process, I heard from many of his former players about the tremendous influence he had on them as a player and as a man.Sam knows the Southeastern Conference inside and out and is one of the nation’s best recruiters.”
Arkansas fired previous head coach Chad Morris in early November during his second season in charge. Assistant Barry Lunney finished the season as interim head coach.
Pittman rose to prominence from 2013-15 as offensive line coach, assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at Arkansas. He previously coached at Tennessee (2012), North Carolina (2007-10), Northern Illinois (1994-95, 2003-06), Kansas (2001), Missouri (2000), Western Michigan (1999), Oklahoma (1997-98), Cincinnati (1996) and Hutchinson Community College, Kans. (1991-93).