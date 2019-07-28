The Arizona Cardinals parted ways with former Grayson star Robert Nkemdiche on Saturday, ending his disappointing time with the NFL team.
Nkemdiche, a first-round draft pick in 2016, was on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the ACL in his knee back in December. His rehabilitation efforts had drawn the ire on the organization, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters bluntly that the defensive lineman was “not in shape.”
Arizona got only 27 games out of Nkemdiche, who battled injuries in his three pro seasons. He has only 43 career tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.
The former Ole Miss Rebel also was arrested twice in the offseason for traffic and drivers license issues. He slid to the Cardinals with the 29th pick in 2016 — he had been projected as high as a top-10 pick — after a bizarre incident at an Atlanta hotel that saw him fall 15 feet off a ledge and land on concrete. That situation, prior to Ole Miss’ bowl game, earned him an arrest for marijuana possession.