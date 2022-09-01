Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 2-0
Last week: Beat Norcross 49-17
Archer Tigers (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Dante Williams
Record: 0-2
Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 21-19
First-year Archer head coach Dante Williams is still looking for his first victory, a difficult task against what is a tough 2022 schedule. Williams’ team lost 21-7 at West Forsyth in the Corky Kell Classic two weeks ago, and nearly toppled North Gwinnett last Friday in a narrow 21-19 loss.
The non-region slate doesn’t get easier with Friday’s matchup against Mill Creek, which is up to No. 26 nationally in the MaxPreps rankings. Games with Norcross and Shiloh follow the next two weeks before the Tigers jump into one of the state’s toughest regions with Brookwood, Grayson, Parkview, South Gwinnett and Newton.
Archer put a scare into North Gwinnett last Friday thanks in large part to the combo of Justin Johnson and William Wallace. Johnson fought through heavy pressure to complete 28 of 37 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns, and Wallace caught 10 passes for 143 yards and two TDs. Emmanuel McRae had 83 all-purpose yards, averaging 12 yards per touch, and John Stafford caught six passes for 68 yards. Kunmi Ibrahim led the blockers with an 80 percent grade.
Nissi Mukulu (four tackles for losses, one sack), Van Nute (four tackles, two pass breakups, 88 percent grade), Donovin Chambliss (five tackles, one for loss) and Caden Wade (six tackles, four for losses, one QB hurry, 80 percent grade) led the Archer defense last week.
Mill Creek put on a show last Friday in a national TV broadcast by ESPN, rolling to a 49-17 victory over Norcross.
Caleb Downs starred on both sides of the ball with 12 tackles on defense and an interception return for a TD and 81 yards (69 receiving) and a TD on offense. Nick Maxey (six tackles, school-record six quarterback hurries, one sack), Jaiden Patterson (four solo tackles, three pass breakups, one blocked kick), Josh Anglin (eight tackles, three for losses, one caused fumble) and Trajen Greco (four tackles, one interception, one pass breakup) also stood out defensively in the Norcross win.
Cam Robinson carried the Hawks’ offensive load last week with 15 carries for 150 yards and a TD, and four catches for 54 yards and a TD. Hayden Clark completed 22 of 37 passes for 262 yards and three TDs, and Aidan Banfield (winning grade, two pancake blocks on 58 plays) led the line.
On special teams, Jacob Ulrich averaged 48.2 yards on five punts, putting four inside the 20-yard line. He also was 6-for-6 on PATs and sent six of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 10-7 in 2019
Location: Archer High School
