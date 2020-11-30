Archer senior Maya Jackson has committed to the Columbus State University women’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-1 forward started every game her junior year, earned honorable mention all-county honors and second-team all-region acclaim. She also made the Gwinnett Tipoff Club’s All-Academic Team.
She also started for the Georgia Pearls Blue Star National Team in travel basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.