Archer's Kaitlin Darby commits to Findlay
From Staff Reports
Mar 13, 2022

Archer junior Kaitlin Darby has committed to the University of Findlay (Ohio) women's lacrosse program.

Darby is an attacker and midfielder for the Tigers. 