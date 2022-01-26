©Dale Zanine 2021_11_12 00267.JPG
Archer’s Jacob Bridges (20) makes a tackle in a 2021 win over Alpharetta at Archer High School.

 Dale Zanine

Archer senior Jacob Bridges will continue his athletic career as a dual-sport athlete at Berry College.

Bridges committed Wednesday to the Vikings’ baseball and football programs. He is an all-region linebacker and a catcher for Archer’s baseball team. He also maintains a 4.0 GPA.

