Archer's Jacob Bridges to play baseball, football at Berry College

Archer senior Jacob Bridges will continue his athletic career as a dual-sport athlete at Berry College. Bridges committed Wednesday to the Vikings' baseball and football programs. He is an all-region linebacker and a catcher for Archer's baseball team. He also maintains a 4.0 GPA. 