Archer senior Jackson McCrary committed Thursday to the Georgia Military College football program.
McCrary, a defensive back, earned Class AAAAAAA North All-State honors last season from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. He also was second-team all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett and the Daily Post, and was a first-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection. He had 53 tackles as a senior.
